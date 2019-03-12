Respawn confirms the ban of over 355,000 cheaters in Apex Legends

With a global user base of over 50 million players, Apex Legends is shaping up to be the next Fortnite and PUBG killer. But all that popularity seems to have come at a price with some players resorting to hacks over their own skill level to win a match.

However, game developer, Respawn has come down hard on hackers, banning over 355,000 cheaters on PC through the Easy-Anti-Cheat service. The company took to Reddit to discuss their battle against cheaters, stating, “As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat. The service works, but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players.”

Respawn notes that cheaters are crafty, and they don’t want cheaters to see their measures coming. Even so, the developer did share what they call high-level things that they are working on to combat Apex Legends cheaters:

Considering Apex Legends has only just begun its second month in March, the incredible amount of accounts already banned reflects the game’s vast popularity. Furthermore, Respawn is encouraging the community to capture proof of cheaters through screenshots or video clips, which can be sent to the following link. Players can also forward alleged cheaters’ IDs to Respawn and game developers will investigate the reported user.

Fighting against cheaters on such a large scale is a fantastic move by the game’s developer. Respawn also note that cheaters are crafty and are working with EA to formulate new secretive measures to deal with cheaters in Apex Legends. Respawn is working with experts both within and outside EA to learn and develop new tactics to deliver a better anti-cheat system. The company is also scaling up its anti-cheat team with more dedicated resources. Respawn is also planning on adding a new feature in the game that enables users to report cheaters to the game's Easy-Anti-Cheat system directly.