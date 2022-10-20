Resignations increased at companies that ended work-from-home: Survey

Representative image

Companies that ended work from home saw a spike in resignations this year, according to a survey conducted by Aon, an HR solutions firm.

In August, attrition stood at 29% for companies that put an end to remote work, according to survey data shared with the Economic Times. In contrast, companies that allowed work from home or followed a hybrid work model saw only 19% attrition.

Over 700 companies were covered in the Aon survey, which found the work-from-home trend to be waning. Only about 9% of companies in India were working fully remotely in August – as compared to 38% in January.

But even as corporates put an end to remote work, high attrition numbers indicate that employees have a clear preference for working from home.

Several prominent companies have adopted a hybrid model that gives their employees a measure of flexibility. These include the likes of RPG Group, PepsiCo and Tech Mahindra.

"While employees have the flexibility to work from home, many are choosing to come to the office seeking a change in environment that helps keep spirits high," said Pavitra Singh, chief HR officer, PepsiCo India.

Meanwhile, RPG Enterprises is also working in hybrid mode. The company has divided its jobs into distinct categories: Fully remote (for employees in tech and frontline sales roles), fully on-site (where working from office is necessary, like administration and security), and hybrid (for departments like HR, finance etc).