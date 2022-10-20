English
    Aon Survey: Only 9% companies allow WFH as of August, most embrace the hybrid culture

    The survey also highlighted that those companies which announced their back-to-office plan witnessed high attrition in August

    October 20, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    The work-from-home trend seems to be waning as only around 9 percent of companies in India were working remotely as of August 2022, as per a study by Aon, an HR solutions firm.

    However, the survey also highlighted that those companies which announced their back-to-office plan witnessed high attrition – 29 percent in August. Companies working virtually registered 10 percent less attrition – 19 percent.

    Major firms including TCS, Wipro, IBM, Mercedes Benz India, and PwC are eyeing a hybrid work model as they prepare for their back-to-office plan, Moneycontrol earlier reported.

     
