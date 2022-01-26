This is Anand Mahindra's favourite tableau from Republic Day parade

Jal Jeevan Mission tableau on Republic Day to display water supply at an altitude of 13,000 feet in distant and border areas of Ladakh. (Image credit: @PIBWater)



In my childhood, whenever we watched the Republic Day Parade, we would vote amongst ourselves for the best Tableau. Curious which one you would vote for this year. I think my choice just rolled by…

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2022

In the spirit of celebrating Republic Day, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a memory from his childhood. He said that as a child, he would watch the Republic Day parade and pick his favourite tableau.

While he kept the internet guessing which tableau he meant, Mahindra also congratulated Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh for becoming the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft. She was present at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau .

"Yesssss! You Show them Shivangi! You’re our RafaleRani (sic)," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Five hours after the first tweet, the Mahindra Group CEO finally revealed the float that won his vote during the parade.



This gets my vote for the best float in today’s parade. Because the Jal Jeevan mission is a game-changer in the quality of life for everyone.

At 14K ft high in Ladakh, near the IndoChina border, -20°C temperature, 24X7 tap water for households! https://t.co/VwPRItxlCIpic.twitter.com/gFeLkVF8ri — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2022

The Jal Shakti Ministry tableau depicted challenges of water supply at altitudes of over 13,000 feet. It showcased a sky blue, smiling, huge drop of water stands resting one a flowing tap right in front, with a traditional Ladakhi mud house behind it.

On the one hand are happy Ladakhi people and on the other, the support teams, some women are testing water sources, some men are putting in pipelines in place and yet some, checking connections.

Ladakh has the harshest of terrain and sub-zero temperatures, sometimes even -20 at night. Not only are the water sources frozen, but even the supply lines are inoperative because of extreme winter as sometimes the pipes are frozen or burst regularly.

While, Ladakh was just a showcase at the Republic Day parade, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing functional tap water connection to every rural household across India.