This is Anand Mahindra's favourite tableau from Republic Day parade

While he kept the internet guessing which tableau he picked as the best, Anand Mahindra also congratulated Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh for becoming the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft.

Ankita Sengupta
January 26, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
Jal Jeevan Mission tableau on Republic Day to display water supply at an altitude of 13,000 feet in distant and border areas of Ladakh. (Image credit: @PIBWater)

Jal Jeevan Mission tableau on Republic Day to display water supply at an altitude of 13,000 feet in distant and border areas of Ladakh. (Image credit: @PIBWater)


In the spirit of celebrating Republic Day, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a memory from his childhood. He said that as a child, he would watch the Republic Day parade and pick his favourite tableau.

While he kept the internet guessing which tableau he meant, Mahindra also congratulated Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh for becoming the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft. She was present at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau .

"Yesssss! You Show them Shivangi! You’re our RafaleRani (sic)," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Read more: Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Five hours after the first tweet, the Mahindra Group CEO finally revealed the float that won his vote during the parade.

The Jal Shakti Ministry tableau depicted challenges of water supply at altitudes of over 13,000 feet. It showcased a sky blue, smiling, huge drop of water stands resting one a flowing tap right in front, with a traditional Ladakhi mud house behind it.

On the one hand are happy Ladakhi people and on the other, the support teams, some women are testing water sources, some men are putting in pipelines in place and yet some, checking connections.

Read more: Republic Day 2022 Highlights: On Republic Day, we recall great women, men who worked towards making of our Constitution, say PM Modi

Ladakh has the harshest of terrain and sub-zero temperatures, sometimes even -20 at night. Not only are the water sources frozen, but even the supply lines are inoperative because of extreme winter as sometimes the pipes are frozen or burst regularly.

While, Ladakh was just a showcase at the Republic Day parade, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing functional tap water connection to every rural household across India.

Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Jal Shakti Ministry #Jal Shakti mission #Ladakh #Mahindra group #Republic Day 2022
first published: Jan 26, 2022 06:44 pm
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.