App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro with five cameras and MediaTek G90T to launch in India on October 16

The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Carlsen Martin

The wait is finally over, Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a confirmed launch date in India with a dedicated page for the device appearing on Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 8 series already launched in China in late August, giving us all the details about the phone except the price.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to run on the MediaTek G90T mobile platform. The MediaTek G90T is engineered for gaming and is a pretty capable chipset, delivering overall performance higher than the Snapdragon 712 SoC. Xiaomi is also offering up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Note 8 Pro.

Close

The biggest highlight on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the addition of the 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Note 8 Pro will also get three more cameras including an ultra-wide lens, depth, and ultra-macro sensors. The Note 8 Pro also gets a 20-megapixel shooter on the front. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will bring the fight to the Realme XT, at least in the camera department.

related news

Other features on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with HDR support.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at around Rs 20,000 in European markets. However, Xiaomi will likely rethink the price before launching the Note 8 Pro in India, and we expect the phone to be priced at around Rs 15K to Rs 16K.

The Amazon page for the Note 8 Pro confirms October 16 launch date but doesn’t give us any information about the release of the vanilla Redmi Note 8.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:17 am

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.