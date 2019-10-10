Redmi Note 8 Pro with five cameras and MediaTek G90T to launch in India on October 16

The wait is finally over, Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a confirmed launch date in India with a dedicated page for the device appearing on Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 8 series already launched in China in late August, giving us all the details about the phone except the price.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to run on the MediaTek G90T mobile platform. The MediaTek G90T is engineered for gaming and is a pretty capable chipset, delivering overall performance higher than the Snapdragon 712 SoC. Xiaomi is also offering up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Note 8 Pro.

The biggest highlight on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the addition of the 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Note 8 Pro will also get three more cameras including an ultra-wide lens, depth, and ultra-macro sensors. The Note 8 Pro also gets a 20-megapixel shooter on the front. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will bring the fight to the Realme XT, at least in the camera department.

Other features on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with HDR support.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at around Rs 20,000 in European markets. However, Xiaomi will likely rethink the price before launching the Note 8 Pro in India, and we expect the phone to be priced at around Rs 15K to Rs 16K.