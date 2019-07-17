Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Xiaomi has launched the much-anticipated Redmi K20-series in India. The flagship killer series comprises two models, namely the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Pricing of the Redmi K20-series starts at Rs 21,999 and goes on sale from July 22.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with the latest flagship features. It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with no-notch on top. The all-screen design has resulted in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent.

Other display features include a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, DC Dimming and DCI P3 colour gamut support. The Redmi K20 Pro gets WideVine L1 support for streaming content on Netflix and Prime at the highest resolution.

Performance-wise, the K2o Pro gets a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 clocked at 2.84GHz. The Octa-core SoC is coupled with Adreno 640GPU for graphics, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The K20 Pro also gets Game Turbo 2.0 and eight-layer liquid cooling that assist in a smooth performance during intensive usage.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

The rear camera comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping. The three sensors come with 4K 60fps UHD support and 960fos slow-motion video recording. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 20MP camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds.

The Redmi K20 Pro gets a 4,000 mAh cell with 27W Sonic-charging support via USB Type-C. The company claims that the new fast-charging tech powers up the device up to 58 percent in 30 minutes.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802ac, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has been launched in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black colours. It goes on sale starting July 22 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores.

The Redmi K20 Pro has been priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

The standard Redmi K20 shares the same display of the Redmi K20 Pro. It gets an 8nm 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB storage. The camera, too, is the same as the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the Redmi K20 gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX586 found on the Redmi K20 Pro. Lastly, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast-charging as compared to the 27W fast-charging on the Pro model.

Pricing for the Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant would be available at Rs 23,999. The standard K20 goes on sale beginning July 22 in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black colour options.

The limited Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition made of Gold and a Diamond-studded logo would be available in 20 units only for Rs 4,80,000.

Alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, Xiaomi has also launched few accessories like the Mi wireless neckband for Rs 1,599 and a 27W fast charger for Rs 999.