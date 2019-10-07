Realme XT retails at discounted price of Rs 15,999 on Flipkart: Features, specs, availability

The Realme XT is undoubtedly the company’s most impressive smartphone in India and the only handset in the country to sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme XT is a compelling contender for best smartphone under Rs 20,000. The smartphone is currently available on Flipkart, starting from Rs 15,999.

While the entry-level Realme XT offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, the 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models are available for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. Flipkart is also offering No cost EMI payment options and 10-percent discounts on Citi and HDFC Bank credit cards.

Although the Realme XT does a pretty good job in most areas, there are few areas where it excels for its price.

New Primary Camera

The Realme XT is a pretty good smartphone made even better, thanks to the 64-megapixel primary sensor. The sensor is capable of capturing more details in images with significantly less noise in good lighting. Apart from its 64MP camera, the XT also features ultra-wide, ultra-macro and depth sensors.

Decent Display

Realme has opted for a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 402 ppi density. The Super AMOLED screen does a great job with colour reproduction and is one of the best in this category.

Balanced Performance

In terms of performance, the Realme XT does really well, covering all the requirements for everyday users and gamers. The Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, does an excellent job, be it multitasking or gaming. Users will be able to play most games including PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Darkness Rises on high settings without much frame rate drops.

Everyday Battery

The Realme XT packs a big 4,000 mAh battery which supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge. The battery is more than capable of getting you through a day of regular use. And, when you do run out of battery, the fast charging quickly juices up the phone.

Premium Design