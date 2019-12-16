Realme X50 5G arriving in China in January, may feature quad-camera setup on the back

Realme is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the first quarter in 2020. While the company is yet to confirm an official launch date, a Realme executive has indicated that the device will be launched before the Chinese Spring Festival which is being held on January 25. The information comes courtesy of Wang Derek, Realme’s product manager, responding to a post on Weibo.

LeaksFactory recently published a render of the Realme X50 5G and going by the image, and the X50 5G could get the same quad-camera setup as the flagship Realme X2 Pro. The front also reveals an in-display fingerprint reader, which confirms the device will opt for an OLED panel over and LCD screen. Since this is a leaked render, we’d recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

While we’re still over a month away from the launch of the device, Realme – in true Realme fashion – has already revealed some details about the handset. A recent poster revealed that the Realme X50 5G will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC that features an integrated 5G modem and performance gains over the SD 730 SoC. The 5G chipset can also deliver download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps on 4G and 3.7Gbps on 5G.

Moreover, the poster also detailed the front of the device, which will incorporate dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole notch. In response to a user’s comment inquiring whether the phone would support a 120Hz refresh rate, Derek replied, “If so, would you buy it?” But considering the X50 5G will launch as a mid-range smartphone, we expect a 60Hz Super AMOLED display rather than the 120Hz LCD panel seen on the Redmi K30.

Considering the phone will face competition from the recently announced Redmi K30 series, we expect the Realme X50 5G to be priced at the 20K mark in China.