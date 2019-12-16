App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X50 5G arriving in China in January, may feature quad-camera setup on the back

We expect the Realme X50 5G to be priced at the 20K mark in China.

Carlsen Martin

Realme is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the first quarter in 2020. While the company is yet to confirm an official launch date, a Realme executive has indicated that the device will be launched before the Chinese Spring Festival which is being held on January 25. The information comes courtesy of Wang Derek, Realme’s product manager, responding to a post on Weibo.


LeaksFactory recently published a render of the Realme X50 5G and going by the image, and the X50 5G could get the same quad-camera setup as the flagship Realme X2 Pro. The front also reveals an in-display fingerprint reader, which confirms the device will opt for an OLED panel over and LCD screen. Since this is a leaked render, we’d recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.


While we’re still over a month away from the launch of the device, Realme – in true Realme fashion – has already revealed some details about the handset. A recent poster revealed that the Realme X50 5G will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC that features an integrated 5G modem and performance gains over the SD 730 SoC. The 5G chipset can also deliver download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps on 4G and 3.7Gbps on 5G.


Moreover, the poster also detailed the front of the device, which will incorporate dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole notch. In response to a user’s comment inquiring whether the phone would support a 120Hz refresh rate, Derek replied, “If so, would you buy it?” But considering the X50 5G will launch as a mid-range smartphone, we expect a 60Hz Super AMOLED display rather than the 120Hz LCD panel seen on the Redmi K30.

Considering the phone will face competition from the recently announced Redmi K30 series, we expect the Realme X50 5G to be priced at the 20K mark in China.



LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #5G #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.