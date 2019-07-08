Realme X Spiderman: Far from Home edition to launch alongside flagship on July 15 in India

Realme has confirmed the launch of its flagship device Realme X on July 15. Alongside the Realme X, the company would also announce an exclusive Realme X Spider-Man: Far from Home gift box.



It's a dream come true! Introducing realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box with Spider-Man theme & an exclusively designed protective cover.

Stay tuned to our official handles and https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1 for the unveiling of #realmeX 12:30PM, 15th July. pic.twitter.com/2qAl67GltP

— realme (@realmemobiles) July 4, 2019

Realme India took to Twitter to announce its collaboration with the Marvel movie. The company has partnered with Sony Pictures to launch a special Realme X Spiderman: Far from Home special edition. The same special edition phone was launched in China last month.

The gift box would include a Realme X with a special Spiderman theme and an exclusive protective cover. The Realme X would launch on July 15 at 12.30 pm IST. The flagship device comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen does not have a hole or a notch and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Under the hood, the Realme X gets a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For optics, there is a dual-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 secondary lens. It comes with a pop-up 16MP camera for selfies and gets a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.