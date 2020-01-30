Realme C3 specs revealed through Flipkart: MediaTek G70 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery confirmed

Realme is gearing up for the launch of the third phone in its budget C series. The Realme C3 will be unveiled in India on February 6. Although we are still a week away from the launch of Realme C3, the design and several specifications have already been confirmed through the phone’s dedicated Flipkart page.

According to the official Flipkart listing, the Realme C3 will arrive in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. This is already an upgrade over the Realme C2, considering the base C2 variant only offered 2GB of RAM.

The Realme C3 will also get a 6.5-inch screen covered in Corning Gorilla Glass with a mini-drop notch with an 89.8-percent screen-to-body ratio. We also expect the device to feature an HD+ resolution. The handset is expected to run on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6 Skin.

In terms of optics, the Realme C3 gets a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. Realme hasn’t provided details about the second sensor, but it will likely be a depth sensor. The poster also confirms the camera-setup will support features like Chroma Boost, Slow-motion Video and Panorama Selfie and will also get an HDR mode.

The C3 will also get a larger 5,000 mAh battery as compared to 4,000 battery capacity on its predecessor. Realme claim that the phone will offer 30 days of standby time, 10.6 hours of playing PUBG Mobile, 43.9 hours of talk time, 20.8 hours of YouTube streaming and 19.4 of music streaming.

The Realme C3 will adopt the recently announced MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is a big upgrade from the P22 chipset on its predecessor. MediaTek's G70 debuted earlier in January as an entry-level gaming chipset. Since the Realme C2 starts from Rs 5,999, we believe that the C3 won’t exceed Rs 7,000.