Realme announces Android 10 roadmap, Realme X series among the first to receive the update

Realme announced its Android 10 update roadmap for all its smartphones in September. The company recently confirmed the dates of an Android 10 rollout in India and China. Realme already announced eight phones that would get the Android 10 update in 2020 as early as the first quarter.

While Realme devices have offered and continue to provide consumers with excellent value, the software has been somewhat of a letdown. With Color OS 7, the company aims to bring the software experience closer stock-Android. Realme’s recently released smartphones will get the Android 10 update before the rest, but users will have to wait till 2020.

Indian Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro users will receive the Android 10 OTA in the first quarter in 2020. Additionally, the update will come to the Realme 3, Realme 3i, and Realme 5 in Q2. The Realme 2 Pro will be the last to receive the update in Q3 2019.

The company is also bringing Android 10 to Chinese Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users in Q2 2020. Both the devices are yet to be unveiled in India and Europe. The company’s first true flagship, the Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on the 20th of November. The phone runs on the powerful Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will support 50W SuperVOOC charging.