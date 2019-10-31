App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme announces Android 10 roadmap, Realme X series among the first to receive the update

The Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme C2, and Realme U1 failed to make the Android 10 cut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme announced its Android 10 update roadmap for all its smartphones in September. The company recently confirmed the dates of an Android 10 rollout in India and China. Realme already announced eight phones that would get the Android 10 update in 2020 as early as the first quarter.

While Realme devices have offered and continue to provide consumers with excellent value, the software has been somewhat of a letdown. With Color OS 7, the company aims to bring the software experience closer stock-Android. Realme’s recently released smartphones will get the Android 10 update before the rest, but users will have to wait till 2020.

Indian Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro users will receive the Android 10 OTA in the first quarter in 2020. Additionally, the update will come to the Realme 3, Realme 3i, and Realme 5 in Q2. The Realme 2 Pro will be the last to receive the update in Q3 2019.

Close

The company is also bringing Android 10 to Chinese Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users in Q2 2020. Both the devices are yet to be unveiled in India and Europe. The company’s first true flagship, the Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on the 20th of November. The phone runs on the powerful Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will support 50W SuperVOOC charging.

related news

During the event in September, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth claimed that Realme has provided 100-percent Android Pie updates and is one of the few brands to do so. The Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme C2, and Realme U1 failed to make the Android 10 cut. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm whether or not the phones will receive the update.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.