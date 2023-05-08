From Ratan Tata to Elon Musk, user creates images of billionaires working out using AI

The Instagram user made the images by using "Midjourney"- an artificial intelligence program and service that is developed and hosted by Midjourney, Inc, an independent research laboratory.(Photo credit: instagram.com/sahixd/)

The role of artificial intelligence has been on the rise across different industries and among individual contributors. An Instagram user has used the technology to create images of how leading personalities can look after they spend hours in the gym.

He made the images by using "Midjourney"- an artificial intelligence program and service that is developed and hosted by Midjourney, Inc, an independent research laboratory.

Some of the personalities part of the list included Ratan Tata, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

"In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI," the user captioned the post on Instagram.



The post generated numerous responses with many commenting on how the billionaires look after the AI tool was used.

"Why elon wearing watch on both wrists," one user wrote.

"Money+Muscles= POWER," another user wrote.

Similarly, artist Jyo John Mulloor also posted a series of photos displaying global personalities such as United States President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which showcased the musical talent at the "World Leadership Music Concert".

Also read: This CEO outsourced his finances to AI. How a chatbot saved his money in 'strange' ways