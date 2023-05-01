This CEO outsourced his finances to AI. How a chatbot saved his money in 'strange' ways

AutoGPT is saving money for Joshua Browder in strange ways. (Image: @jbrowder1/Twitter)

Do Not Pay CEO Joshua Browder decided to outsource his entire personal financial life to GPT-4 via the chat feature his company is building. In a Twitter thread, Browder shared his experience with AutoGPT and how it's been saving him money in some strange ways.

Browder gave AutoGPT access to his bank account, financial statements, credit report, and email. The bot then used a DoNotPay Plaid connection to log in to every bank account and credit card that Browder owns and scan over 10,000 transactions.

It found that $80.86 was leaving his account every month in useless subscriptions and offered to cancel every single one. The bot then got to work mailing letters in the case of gyms using the USPS Lob API, chatting automatically with agents, and even clicking online buttons to get them canceled.

After canceling the subscriptions, Browder asked AutoGPT to find him an easy refund. The bot identified a United Airlines in-flight Wi-Fi receipt for $36.99 from London to New York in Browder's email and asked him if it worked properly.

When he said no, the bot immediately drafted a persuasive and firm legal letter to United requesting a refund. The letter was both legalistic and convincing, citing FTC statutes, and the bot sent it to United via their website. Within 48 hours, United agreed to refund Browder the $36.99.

Browder also asked AutoGPT about his credit score, and the bot used the Array API to get his score and report without advertisements or trying to sell him a credit card. He is currently working on several GPT credit disputes and will report back.



Browder then unleashed AutoGPT on his bills. As a customer of Comcast, he asked the bot to negotiate his bill. When Comcast offered a $50 discount, the bot pushed back and said, "NO. I want more." It got him an extra $100.

In under 24 hours, Browder was already up $217.86, and he has a dozen other disputes pending. His goal is to have AutoGPT make him $10,000. DoNotPay Chat is being built to be available as a ChatGPT Plugin, on the company's website, and even via iMessage. Browder believes that consumer rights is the perfect job for AI, and AutoGPT is proving him right.

