Radhika Gupta on work-life balance after returning to Edelweiss post maternity leave

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta with son Rémy Gupta Moniz on her first day back at work. (Image credit: Radhika Gupta/LinkedIn)

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta returned to office on Monday after six weeks after giving birth to a baby boy and on her first day back at work, she had some advice for new mothers grappling with work-life balance.

"My six weeks of motherhood have been a kaleidoscope of emotions, and no post can do justice to them. But as I return to work I will say two things about the unending question of work life balance that everyone of us grapples with," she wrote on LinkedIn. Gupta happens to be one of the youngest CEOs in the country.

"For a working mother there is no right answer of when and how to come back. It can be weeks for some and months for other. Each story and situation is different. Don’t judge. Mothers are judged too much anyways!"

Calling her work her baby, Radhika Gupta shared that she loves both equally. "They both give me energy, they both make me whole. There is no perfect work life balance here, but there is a beautifully chaotic harmony," she said.

The Edelweiss chief also said that for working mothers, what means the most is giving their best shot at everything. "My amazing team put a supermom sign on my cabin door. I am not that for sure. I cry sometimes and I definitely don’t wear a cape, but like every mom out there, I’m out there giving it my best shot. And for now, that feels like enough!" Gupta added.