Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta welcomes first child, a baby boy named Rémy Gupta Moniz

    Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta has welcomed a baby boy with husband Nalin Moniz.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

    Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.


    Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta has welcomed a baby boy with husband Nalin Moniz. The couple announced the birth of their first child, named Rémy Gupta Moniz, in a Twitter post this afternoon.

    “After a 9 month long build up, an IPO concludes and a little guy makes his debut in the world,” wrote Radhika Gupta. “But of course, Nalin Moniz and I know that listings are just a start…parenthood is the effort of a lifetime. And we are so excited!” the Edelweiss MF chief executive officer and managing director said as she thanked everyone for the blessings their son has received.

    In her post announcing the birth of her son, Gupta also explained the meaning behind his name. Rémy is a name of French origin, she said. The name means “oarsman.”

    “A great oarsman is optimistic, resilient and diligent, with an enduring long-term focus – all qualities we want in our son,” the couple said in their joint announcement.

    Rémy is a multi-cultural name with multiple meanings, and also a tribute to Moniz’s love for sports and the outdoors.

    “It means ‘God comforts me’ in Yoruba (a Nigerian language), “pupil of the sky” in Japanese, and precious in Urdu,” the statement further said. “And finally, it is the name of the adorable protagonist of Ratatouille, an ambitious mouse who loves a gourmet meal like his mom, dreams big and beats the odds to become the best chef in Paris.”

    Congratulatory messages have flooded in for the new parents.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edelweiss #Edelweiss MF #Radhika Gupta
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 06:32 pm
