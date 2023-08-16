PWIP: The game-changer that is revolutionizing the rice exports

Rice is more than just a meal in India. It is a way of life. From the lush green fields of the north

Indian plains to the arid deserts of western India, rice is grown in every corner of the country. It is a staple food for over 600 million Indians, and it is an integral part of their Culture and Traditions.

Rice Economics in India

Rice is also a big business in India. It is a major export crop, and it generates billions of dollars in revenue each year. India’s commitment to rice production is evident in its status as the world second-largest producer of rice. The country produces over 170 million metric tons of rice annually, with over 85 rice varieties milled by 130,000 mills across its vast territories.

India has solidified its position as a top exporter by surpassing Rs 80,000 crores worth of rice exports. With its bountiful annual rice production, diverse rice varieties, and expanding market reach, India has emerged as a key player in meeting the rice demands of various countries. India is a reliable source of rice for the world, and its commitment to quality and innovation ensures that it will continue to be a leading player in the global rice market.

PWIP: Altering the rice export landscape

Making its presence felt on the rice export scene is PWIP, a platform that connects millers, exporters and importers. PWIP has achieved a staggering 115+ CR in revenue in the financial year 2022-2023.

Despite not physically shipping out a single grain, PWIP has made significant contributions to the industry by addressing the challenges faced by millers and exporters, such as manipulation,transparency, and price discovery.

PWIP’s success is due to its unique approach to the rice industry. Unlike traditional brokerage firms, PWIP does not charge any brokerage. This allows millers and exporters to save money and focus on their core business. PWIP also provides end-to-end assistance, from sourcing to shipping. It is disrupting the traditional brokerage model and providing millers and exporters with a more efficient and cost-effective way to do business.

Opening up new opportunities for millers and exporters PWIP has played a pivotal role in assisting over 55+ exporters in commencing their rice export journey. It offers comprehensive support to its members, ensuring a transparent and seamless export process from start to finish. This includes providing market research, training, and mentorship. PWIP also helps its members to connect with buyers and distributors in the global rice market.

By partnering with more than 200+ millers and 55+ exporters, PWIP strives to democratize cross-border trade and make it more accessible to aspiring exporters. With PWIP’s assistance, aspiring exporters from India can turn their dreams into reality by achieving success in the export business.

A force for change in the Indian rice industry

PWIP’s community is made up of millers, exporters, and other stakeholders in the rice industry.

This community provides a forum for members to share information, collaborate, and learn from each other. The unified platform provides a single point of access for all stakeholders in the rice industry that includes information on market trends, buyer-seller directories, and news and updates from the industry. With PWIP’s assistance, the rice ecosystem in India is becoming more organized, transparent, and efficient. This is helping to attract new buyers and investors to the industry, and it is also helping to increase exports.

PWIP’s work is driven by its passion for rice and its commitment to empowering India’s exporters. They believe that India has the potential to be a major player in the global rice market, and they are determined to help make that happen. PWIP is not stopping at the rice industry; they are also working to build markets and ecosystems for other unorganized products. They believe that India has the potential to be a major exporter of many different products, and they are determined to help make that happen.

