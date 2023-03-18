World’s shortest bodybuilder gets married in Maharashtra

Pratik Mohite, the world's shortest competitive bodybuilder, recently got married in Maharashtra. He celebrated the personal milestone just over a year after earning his Guinness World Record.

Photos and videos from his wedding as well the preceding rituals were shared on his official Instagram handle, that has over 2 lakh followers.





His friends and family were seen smearing him with haldi (turmeric paste) and joining him on the dance floor.

On his wedding day, Mohite and his party grooved to the song Main Hoon Don outside the venue.

Visuals shared later showed Mohite and his wife receiving guests at their home.

Mohite, who stands 3 feet and 4 inches tall, began his bodybuilding career in 2012. He initially struggled with heavy workout equipment but didn't give up.

"People thought I'm weak," he said, adding that he put in hours of hard work to prove people wrong.

He first participated in a competitive event in 2016 and there's been stopping since then, thanks also to his family's backing.

"My family are very happy and proud of me and my friends are very supportive and helpful," Mohite told Guinness World Records.

In 2021, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the world's shortest competitive bodybuilder (male)

"It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it," Mohite had said after the honour. "I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career."