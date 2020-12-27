MARKET NEWS

PMC Bank scam: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on December 29

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2020 / 08:15 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 27 issued summons to senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, to join the probe in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked Raut if he or his family member had any financial transactions with the bank in the past.

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL.

According to the RBI, the bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including those of HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan are the main accused in the alleged scam. The ED and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police are investigating the alleged scam.
TAGS: #ED #PMC Bank #PMC Bank fraud #RBI #Sanjay Raut
