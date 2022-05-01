Peak Bengaluru behaviour? Woman tries to hire man she met on Jeevansathi.com

Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has a well-documented culture of entrepreneurship. A hub of tech innovations with multiple networking opportunities, this city has also become the subject of several memes in recent times. In fact, a Twitter account called “Peak Bengaluru”, which is on a mission to identify start-up-centric things that could happen only in Bengaluru, has exploded in popularity of late. And the latest entrant to “peak Bengaluru” behaviour? This woman who tried to hire a man she met on a matrimonial platform for her start-up.

Udita Pal is the co-founder of Bengaluru-based Salt – a neo banking solution focused on cross border payments. On Friday, she amused Twitter when she wrote about a man she met on Jeevansathi.com. Pal joked that her father nearly disowned her when he found out she had asked her Jeevansathi match for his resume and sent him an interview link.

In her defence, as Pal told her father, her start-up was hiring and the man had seven years of fintech experience.

“You know what you did. You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites,” her father told her, as per a screenshot Pal shared on Twitter.

Clearly exasperated, he continued: “What to tell his father now? I saw your message. You gave him interview link and asked for resume.” He concluded his diatribe by asking his “crazy girl” to reply.



What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq

— Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Udita Pal sheepishly aplogised to her dad. Take a look at her now-viral tweet below:

Since being posted online, the tweet has garnered nearly 12,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

In the comments section, the Salt co-founder explained that the man she met on Jeevansathi.com mentioned he was looking for a change. When she asked for his profile, Pal realized it fit the hiring criteria at Salt and forwarded his resume.

The hiring process eventually fell through because the man expected a salary of Rs 62 lakh per annum, along with employee stock ownership plan. Pal mentioned that her father deleted her profile on the matrimonial platform after the incident.



updated news:-

- he is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs (can't afford)

- my dad deleted my JS profile

- pls don't drop hate on me, i cry very easily. — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022



Her tweet has sparked hilarity online, with many calling it typical Bengaluru behaviour.



That is the hiring crunch in Bangalore right now, folks. https://t.co/L0iPXikQ0M — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) April 29, 2022





Genius

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Jeevansathi.com also responded to the tweet with an offer to find the “perfect life partner.”



Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022





Didn't you hear, chat is now free on JS!

And for hiring... there's @naukri

— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

“And for hiring, there’s naukri.com,” the matrimonial platform added.





