Oppo Reno2 sale begins today at 12 pm: Specifications, price and offers

Oppo Reno2 would go on sale starting today at 12 pm in India. Oppo Reno2 made its global debut last month in India alongside two other smartphones. The USP of Reno2 is its quad-camera setup with 20x zoom support.

Oppo Reno2 price and offers

Oppo Reno2 is priced at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options.

Reno2 can be purchased on Flipkart, Amazon and major offline retail stores in India. Launch offers include 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card purchases. Bajaj Finserv is offering no-cost EMI option on Reno2.

Oppo Reno2 specifications

Oppo Reno2(Review) features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The smartphone has a 93.1 screen-to-body ratio with a 20:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 colour gamut. For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit on the Reno2 includes a Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core processor and Adreno 618 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

To back the performance, there is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

For mobile gamers, Reno 2 features Game Boost 3.0 which would adjust the phone’s performance for an enhanced gaming experience.

In optics, Reno2 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor and an 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor. The other two sensors include a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. The rear camera can shoot at 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.

The phone sports a 16MP f/2.0 shark-fin pop-up camera at the front.