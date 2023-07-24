Open AI CEO Sam Altman thinks Oppenheimer failed to 'inspire' kids to be physicists. Elon Musk agrees

According to Sam Altman, the film was supposed to inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it “really missed the mark on that”.

Oppenheimer created a huge buzz much before its release and had a massive opening at the box office after being released on July 21. The film directed by Christopher Nolan is a biography of J Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb”. Thousands of people were present at the theatre on the weekend to catch a show of the film starring Cillian Murphy as the physicist. And, it did garner rave reviews from the masses.

However, Open AI CEO Sam Altman was not that impressed with the film. According to him, the film was supposed to inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it “really missed the mark on that”.

“I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. Let's get that movie made!” he wrote in a viral tweet.

He also appreciated the 2010 film The Social Network for inspiring startup founders in the same tweet. “I think The Social Network managed to do this for startup founders,” Altman continued.

The post went quite viral online with a ton of reactions from Twitter users. Even Elon Musk agreed with Altman and wrote, “Indeed”.



Indeed

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2023

“You should watch the Barbie movie instead,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “ChatGPT, please generate a plot for the Oppenheimer movie that Sam will enjoy.”

“Nolan already did that with Interstellar and Tenet,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh as well.