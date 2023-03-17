What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about India

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about India as ChatGPT Plus subscriptions became available in the country. The ChatGPT Plus subscription will cost $20 per month and offer users access to premium features, including GPT-4. Up until last week, it had been available only in the US.

“We love India,” Sam Altman tweeted in response to a tweet about the rollout of ChatGPT Plus in India.

With the new subscription plan, users will get access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response time and early access to new features, including GPT-4.

GPT-4 has been widely awaited ever since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late November, wowing users with its capabilities that were based on an older version of OpenAI's technology, known as a large language model.

The company said the model is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy” than its earlier versions.

Much of the new model's firepower is now available to the general public via ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's paid subscription plan and on a AI-powered version of Microsoft's Bing search engine that is currently being tested.

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company to the tune of billions of dollars.

(With inputs from AFP)