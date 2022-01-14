MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

On Jeff Bezos’ birthday, throwback photos from partner Lauren Sanchez and a note on what the world doesn’t see

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and American TV personality Lauren Sanchez have been together for four years.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez posted a photo montage capturing his journey from being a child having fun to the billionaire boss that he is today. (Screengrab from image posted on Instagram by Lauren Sanchez)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, American TV personality Lauren Sanchez, marked his 58th birthday on January 12 by sharing a photo montage capturing his journey from being a child having fun to the billionaire boss that he is today.

The montage begins with Bezos seated on a dinner table as child and goes on to show him riding a horse, posing with pet, riding a toy car and at school. The middle part of the montage shows him during the early days of Amazon, when the e-commerce giant was an online bookstore running from a garage.

 

The next couple of photos in the montage show his ascent in the corporate world, appearing on magazine covers and speaking at important events. Sanchez also included photos of them together in the montage.

Close

Along with the montage, Sanchez wrote a note wishing her partner the best on his birthday.

“If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes,” Sanchez said. “Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do.”

Sanchez added: “They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place. My eyes do. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up every day excited to love you.”

The couple have been together for four years.

Bezos is the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $187 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on January 14. The first is Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Billionaires #Jeff Bezos #Lauren Sanchez
first published: Jan 14, 2022 11:35 am

