On IndiGo flight, MD Rahul Bhatia's tea with Parle-G biscuits

Rahul Bhatia’s fellow passenger, The Print Editor YP Rajesh, captured the moment and shared it on Twitter. (Image credit: YP Rajesh/Twitter)

It is not very often that you find billionaires indulging in the simple pleasures that everyday people enjoy.

Rahul Bhatia, the co-founder and managing director of IndiGo, enjoyed the good-old Parle-G dipped in tea while flying with his airline recently.

His fellow passenger, The Print Editor YP Rajesh, captured the moment and shared it on Twitter, with words of praise.



My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week... Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea. Shows you don't have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share. pic.twitter.com/K2F5bWXUxU

— Y P Rajesh (@YPRajesh) July 22, 2022

"Shows you don't have to be Richard Branson or V (Vijay) Mallya to build a successful airline with 57 percent market share," Rajesh tweeted on July 2022. The two tycoons are known for their flamboyant lifestyles.

Rajesh added that Bhatia followed the flight crew's instructions like regular passengers.

"The crew actually gave a normal demo and he (Bhatia) actually listened like all of us...and crew even told him to keep his laptop in the seat pocket in front for landing and he did," he added.

Rajesh's tweet collected over 14,000 likes on Twitter.

"Everyone loves Parle-G," read one comment on the tweet.

Another said: "And with chai. Definitely the best combination!"

One Twitter user wondered if Bhatia got a comfortable seat with extra leg room.

"Yes indeed...this is emergency exit row...13F," Rajesh said in response.

"The best seat on an A320," a user named Pierre Fitter commented.

Bhatia took over as the MD of IndiGo in February this year. Some saw it as his victory in his long dispute with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.