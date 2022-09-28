On Google's 24th birthday, Sundar Pichai promises 'a more helpful' experience 'for everyone'

Sundar Pichai had recently insisted that Google can retain its enjoyable culture while being responsible about spending.

As Google turned 24 on Wednesday, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is grateful for all the users' support while promising to work hard to better themselves.



24 years on and we're still feeling lucky:) Grateful to all of you for your support, and we'll keep working hard to build a more helpful Google for everyone. (Shout-out to the Charlie's Cafe team for today's birthday!) pic.twitter.com/j7f30Qn1a2

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 28, 2022

While Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998, reports suggest that the company changed its birth date to September 27 in 2005 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

Sundar Pichai had recently faced workers' questions about spending cuts at an all-hands meeting held this week, according to a CNBC report. The tech giant, amid rising inflation, interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, has slashed entertainment and travel budgets.

Pichai insisted that Google can retain its enjoyable culture while being responsible about spending.

“I remember when Google was small and scrappy… Fun didn’t always — we shouldn’t always equate fun with money," Pichai said in an audio accessed by CNBC. "I think you can walk into a hard-working startup and people may be having fun and it shouldn’t always equate to money.”

The Google CEO also told employees it was important to be "smart and frugal" in uncertain times, and when the company was investing in long-term projects, hinting at slowing down hiring at Google.