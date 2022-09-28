English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    On Google's 24th birthday, Sundar Pichai promises 'a more helpful' experience 'for everyone'

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted, "24 years on and we're still feeling lucky."

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 28, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    Sundar Pichai had recently insisted that Google can retain its enjoyable culture while being responsible about spending.

    Sundar Pichai had recently insisted that Google can retain its enjoyable culture while being responsible about spending.


    As Google turned 24 on Wednesday, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is grateful for all the users' support while promising to work hard to better themselves.

    Taking to Twitter Pichai wrote, "24 years on and we're still feeling lucky. Grateful to all of you for your support, and we'll keep working hard to build a more helpful Google for everyone."

    While Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998, reports suggest that the company changed its birth date to September 27 in 2005 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

    Sundar Pichai had recently faced workers' questions about spending cuts at an all-hands meeting held this week, according to a CNBC report. The tech giant, amid rising inflation, interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, has slashed entertainment and travel budgets.

    Close

    Related stories

    Pichai insisted that Google can retain its enjoyable culture while being responsible about spending.

    “I remember when Google was small and scrappy… Fun didn’t always — we shouldn’t always equate fun with money," Pichai said in an audio accessed by CNBC. "I think you can walk into a hard-working startup and people may be having fun and it shouldn’t always equate to money.”

    The Google CEO also told employees it was important to be "smart and frugal" in uncertain times, and when the company was investing in long-term projects, hinting at slowing down hiring at Google.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Google #Google Birthday #Sundar Pichai
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.