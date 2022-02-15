English
    Nursing student claims Apple Watch detected thyroid condition months before diagnosis

    Nursing student from Australia Lauren Rebecca said that after her diagnosis, she came to know that the Apple Watch -- which was monitoring her heart rate -- had been indicating her thyroid condition for months.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Lauren Rebecca shared her experience with the Apple Watch on TikTok.

    Lauren Rebecca shared her experience with the Apple Watch on TikTok.

    An Australian nursing student has claimed that her Apple Watch detected her thyroid condition months before it was diagnosed.

    In a TikTok video, Lauren Rebecca from Sydney said that in October 2021, she began to experience nausea, fatigue, weight gain and dry skin. In December, she was diagnosed with thyroid hemiagenesis, reported Australian news outlet 7news.

    Rebecca said that after her diagnosis, she came to know that the Apple Watch -- which was monitoring her heart rate -- had been indicating her thyroid condition for months.

    The nursing student, however, did not notice it earlier as the notification setting of the smart watch was turned off. She came to know about the detection only after going through the history of her Apple Watch.

    Now, although Rebecca agrees that the watch cannot be relied on as a medical equipment, she urged her followers to keep the notification setting switched on.

    “If you have an Apple Watch, you have to make sure these notifications are turned on right now because I didn’t and I was diagnosed with a thyroid condition," she said in the video.

    "Essentially, I had all these signs and symptoms but I would have realised something was going on had my Apple Watch alerted me of the changes. Instead of me waiting for my symptoms to get really bad, I could have gone to the doctor back in October when there was this dramatic drop in a matter of days - and I had it investigated then,” Rebecca added.
