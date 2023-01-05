Northern Railway calls out Sonu Sood for travelling on train footboard. Actor responds

Screengrabs from a video tweeted by @SonuSood

Northern Railway on Wednesday called out actor Sonu Sood for a video which shows him travelling on the footboard of a train.

Sonu Sood, 49, had shared a Twitter video on December 13 which shows him sitting on the doorway of a moving train. Calling him a role model for the people of the nation, Northern Railway asked Sood to refrain from travelling on train steps as it is dangerous.

“You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Traveling on train steps is dangerous, this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans,” the official Twitter account of Northern Railway posted in Hindi in response to his video.

Sood replied to the post with an apology. The actor had earned much fame and goodwill during the pandemic, when he had arranged for special trains and buses to ferry migrants back to their hometowns.

In his response to Northern Railway, Sood said he was only wondering about the lakhs of underprivileged people who spend much of their time on train doors.

“Apologies. I just sat down wondering about the lakhs of poor people who spend their lives on the footboards of trains,” the actor tweeted in Hindi. “Thank you for this message and for improving the railway system of the country.”

The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate had earlier criticised Sonu Sood’s video. "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai had tweeted.