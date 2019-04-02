App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia X71 aka 6.2 specifications surface online before launch

A significant change on the front is the shift to a punch-hole display from the wider notch which has been seen on previous Nokia devices.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Nokia is launching a new mid-range smartphone today in Taiwan. Before the release, specifications of the device have been leaked online with the Geekbench scores. Several reports suggested that the Nokia would release the device codenamed X71 as Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1  Plus.

Fresh reports suggest that the Nokia X71 would be launched as Nokia 6.2. Last week, MySmartPrice reported the Geekbench listings of X71 wherein the device got 1455 points and 5075 points during single-core and multi-core tests. The report also reveals that a 14nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 would power the device. The SoC is slightly dated but is a considerable improvement over the Snapdragon 630 found on Nokia 6.1. For GPU performance, the device would have an Adreno 512 paired with 6GB RAM.

Further, a leaked hand-sketched image has surfaced online which reveals the design of the smartphone. A significant change on the front is the shift to a punch-hole display from the wider notch which has been seen on previous Nokia devices. The sketch reveals that Nokia 6.2 would have a punch-hole on the left side of the display. The X71 would sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. The smartphone is also expected to have a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The other two cameras would include a 5MP 120 degrees ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the back of the device is a round fingerprint scanner placed below the camera unit. Lastly, the device would be packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and run on Android 9.0.

NokiaPowerUser also reported about two FIH OTA tracker screenshots posted on Baidu in China that were codenamed as TAS which stands for Taishun. The screenshots reveal that the X71 would be called as Nokia 6 (2019). The name of the device seems to have created some confusion amongst enthusiasts which can be only cleared after the launch event to be held later today.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Nokia #Nokia 6.2 #Nokia 8.1 Plus #Nokia X71

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Shoulder India’s Hopes as ...

Second Woman Says Former US VP Biden Touched Inappropriately, Rubbed N ...

Garibi Par Vaar, 72 Hazaar: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi’s Top Promise ...

Mamata Advances Campaign Schedule to Take on PM Modi Head-on in North ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.