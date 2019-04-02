Nokia X71 aka 6.2 specifications surface online before launch

Nokia is launching a new mid-range smartphone today in Taiwan. Before the release, specifications of the device have been leaked online with the Geekbench scores. Several reports suggested that the Nokia would release the device codenamed X71 as Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 Plus.

Fresh reports suggest that the Nokia X71 would be launched as Nokia 6.2. Last week, MySmartPrice reported the Geekbench listings of X71 wherein the device got 1455 points and 5075 points during single-core and multi-core tests. The report also reveals that a 14nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 would power the device. The SoC is slightly dated but is a considerable improvement over the Snapdragon 630 found on Nokia 6.1. For GPU performance, the device would have an Adreno 512 paired with 6GB RAM.

Further, a leaked hand-sketched image has surfaced online which reveals the design of the smartphone. A significant change on the front is the shift to a punch-hole display from the wider notch which has been seen on previous Nokia devices. The sketch reveals that Nokia 6.2 would have a punch-hole on the left side of the display. The X71 would sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. The smartphone is also expected to have a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The other two cameras would include a 5MP 120 degrees ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the back of the device is a round fingerprint scanner placed below the camera unit. Lastly, the device would be packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and run on Android 9.0.