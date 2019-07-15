Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Specs, Price, Features Comparison

Parameters Nokia 9 PureView OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Display 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 1440 * 2880 resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC RAM 6GB 6GB / 8GB / 12GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard) 128GB / 256GB Camera Rear: Penta camera setup with two 12MP RGB sensors and three 12MP monochrome sensors Front: 20MP f/2.0. Rear: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 Front: 16 MP, f/2.0 Rear: 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 Front: 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,320 mAh with fast charging and wireless charging 4,000 mAh 4,065mAh Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Operating system Android Pie Android Pie based Oxygen OS. Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Price Rs 49,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant Rs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant Rs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant

The Nokia 9 PureView has finally made its way to the Indian market. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 49,990, five months after its global launch. With its pricing, the Nokia 9 PureView competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. We compare the specs and features of these three smartphones and help you decide which one’s the better deal.