Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Specs, Price, Features Comparison

The Nokia 9 PureView has finally made its way to the Indian market. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 49,990, five months after its global launch. With its pricing, the Nokia 9 PureView competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. We compare the specs and features of these three smartphones and help you decide which one’s the better deal.
Parameters
Nokia 9 PureView
OnePlus 7 Pro
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Display
5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 1440 * 2880 resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio
6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate
6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
RAM
6GB
6GB / 8GB / 12GB
6GB/ 8GB
Storage
128GB
128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard)
128GB / 256GB
Camera
Rear: Penta camera setup with two 12MP RGB sensors and three 12MP monochrome sensors
Front: 20MP f/2.0.
Rear: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2
Front: 16 MP, f/2.0
Rear: 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2
Front: 16 MP, f/2.0
Battery
3,320 mAh with fast charging and wireless charging
4,000 mAh
4,065mAh
Biometrics
In-display fingerprint scanner
Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
Operating system
Android Pie
Android Pie based Oxygen OS.
Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Price
Rs 49,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant
Rs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant
Rs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:24 am