you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Specs, Price, Features Comparison

We compare the specs and features of these three smartphones and help you decide which one’s the better deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nokia 9 PureView has finally made its way to the Indian market. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 49,990, five months after its global launch. With its pricing, the Nokia 9 PureView competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. We compare the specs and features of these three smartphones and help you decide which one’s the better deal.

Parameters

Nokia 9 PureView

OnePlus 7 Pro

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Display

5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 1440 * 2880 resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate

6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

RAM

6GB

6GB / 8GB / 12GB

6GB/ 8GB

Storage

128GB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard)

128GB / 256GB

Camera

Rear: Penta camera setup with two 12MP RGB sensors and three 12MP monochrome sensors

Front: 20MP f/2.0.

Rear: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2

Front: 16 MP, f/2.0

Rear: 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2

Front: 16 MP, f/2.0

Battery

3,320 mAh with fast charging and wireless charging

4,000 mAh

4,065mAh

Biometrics

In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner

Operating system

Android Pie

Android Pie based Oxygen OS.

Android 9.0 based Color OS 6

Price

Rs 49,999 for 6GB + 128GB  variant

Rs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB  variant

Rs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Nokia 9 PureView #OnePlus 7 Pro #Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

