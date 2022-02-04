'No returns or exchanges': Woman puts up 'husband for sale' ad. Here's why

Linda McAlister mentions her husband’s condition as “used” and of “decent breeding”. (Image: Linda McAlister/Facebook)

A woman’s hilarious ‘for sale’ advertisement for her husband has social media in splits. Linda McAlister, an Irish woman living in rural New Zealand, decided to put up her husband for sale as a joke after he left for an impromptu fishing trip, leaving her alone with two children during school holidays.

John McAlister was in demand after his ad went up on ‘Trade me for sale!’ - an auction site. Linda hilariously described her husband as a 37-year-old farmer, hunter and fisherman who can be “purchased” for just $25.

The ad gets funnier as she mentions her husband’s condition as “used” and of “decent breeding”.

She adds: “Should remain loyal if kept fed and hydrated regularly.”

The post also mentions several of John’s qualities and his skills. It also comes with a warning: “Over hydration may lead to some unsavoury consequences.” She further quips: “videos are available on request.”

Linda also adds that her 6’1” husband has been “well handled” and has had a number of “previous owners” in the viral post.

Her ad is replete with pictures of John and one from possibly the couple’s wedding day that has been photoshopped to show John dancing with a bottle of beer instead of Linda.

The listing ends with final comments of “no exchange or returns” and provides a consideration of “free delivery” service in local areas.

The rather peculiar post had many interested and sarcastic buyers who indulged in a full conversation with Linda about a potential “sale” of her husband.

“Is it house trained?” one question read, followed by “still in nappies?”

Linda was a sport and responded to all potential “buyers” in a hilarious manner.

“Out of nappies for some time but has terrible aim,” read Linda’s quick-witted reply.

Linda has shared the screenshots of the ad and the conversations with interested parties on Facebook. The bidding too went up to a $100 dollars by Tuesday before it was taken down by the website a few hours later.

According to the report by The Mirror, the auction site’s policy and compliance manager James Ryan said, "It was the first time in recent memory they had seen someone list their spouse for sale".

Linda was amused about her “husband for sale” ad and even posted on Facebook that even though she doesn’t have screenshots of all conversations, she had a good laugh.