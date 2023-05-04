'No friendships during work hours': Viral office memo sparks work culture debate

The memo from the anonymous employee of the anonymous workplace is viral. (Image: @DiorRoses/Reddit)

The internet has once again found itself in the midst of a workplace controversy, with a memo posted on Reddit by an anonymous employee going viral.

The memo, signed off with a photo of a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise, is addressed to employees of a company – name hidden - and reads as follows: "Attention employees of (name hidden). Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after work is complete. Reach me at (details hidden) if a co-worker is having non-work discussions on company time. Work is not your daycare."

This memo has sparked a heated debate online, with many people questioning the tone and content of the message. While it is understandable that an employer wants their employees to be productive and focused during work hours, the idea that work is not meant to be fun is a troubling one.



While many companies have made it a priority to create a fun and engaging workplace culture in order to attract and retain top talent, this employee’s memo is one the opposite end of the spectrum.

Furthermore, the idea that employees should not facilitate friendships during work hours is also misguided. Many companies have recognized the value of socializing during work hours and have implemented programs to encourage it, such as team-building exercises and social events.

Reddit commenters have branded the employee, likely a manager or boss, to be “toxic” with users calling out the problematic memo.

"Reply to them with: Don't put Minion on this poster, you're having too much fun making the poster and we're not having it,” one user wrote.

"Attention Management. Work is an adult environment for serious business. Please refrain from using cartoons in your signage. If you must include graphics, a monochrome logo is permitted,” wrote another.

The tone of the memo is also concerning. Using language such as "work is not your daycare" and encouraging employees to report their colleagues for having non-work discussions creates a hostile work environment that is likely to decrease morale and productivity.