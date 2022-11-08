Nithin Kamath on one of the toughest things he's done in life: 'Dopamine hit is extremely addictive'

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently opened up about managing his social media presence is one of the toughest things he's had to do in life. The billionaire, who is usually active on Twitter and Instagram, said that the happiness he gets from from likes and shares is "extremely addictive".



"Not getting consumed by social media while trying to build an audience has been one of the toughest things I have done in my life," Kamath tweeted. "The dopamine hit from likes and shares is extremely addictive. Social media platforms have done an amazing job of engineering us to feel this way."

Speaking about the urge to remain active on social media, Nikhil Kamath said that he kept posting content even when there is no need to and also the pressure on creating good content to keep the audience engaged.

"I keep reminding myself that if the quality of content goes down, so will that of the audience. To keep in check the need to say something even when there isn't," the Zerodha CEO stated.



In tune with the "quality of content," Kamath had recently shared five tips for Gen Z and millennials to evade "retirement crisis".

Kamath pointed out that with life expectancy going up and the retirement age coming down, in 20 years, professionals may have to face about 30 years in retirement when they have no active source of income.