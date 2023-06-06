Billionaire Nikhil Kamath to donate majority of his wealth as he joins 'The Giving Pledge'

This is in addition to Nikhil Kamath's own foundation, Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP) which collaborates with industry leaders to give away at least 25 percent of their net worth to philanthropic causes.

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire Nikhil Kamath has become India’s youngest pledger for 'The Giving Pledge' founded by legendary investors Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. He is also the fourth Indian after Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini and Nandan Nilekani to take the pledge. Members of this charitable foundation contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Kamath, whose net worth estimated by Forbes is about $3.45 billion, plans to contribute to areas such as climate change, energy, education, and health. This is in addition to the 34-year-old's own foundation, Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP) which collaborates with leaders from the startup ecosystem to give away at least 25 percent of their net worth to philanthropic causes.

“As a young philanthropist, I am writing to express my gratitude whilst joining the Giving Pledge. Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation's mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations," Nikhil Kamath stated in his pledge letter.

"The Giving Pledge offers a great platform to learn, exchange ideas, and work collaboratively to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. I look forward to engaging with the Giving Pledge community and exploring new ways to create positive change.”

The brothers and Zerodha co-founders -- Nikhil and Nithin Kamath -- are known to donate generously. In FY 2021-2022, they increased their donation by 300 percent to Rs 100 crore making them the ninth-largest individual givers in India, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed.

Nithin Kamath also spearheads Rainmatter Foundation which supports organisations and projects for climate action, a healthier environment, and livelihoods associated with them in India.

