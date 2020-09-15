172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|ncb-has-no-actionable-inputs-to-prove-bollywood-drug-traffickers-nexus-says-govt-5845001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCB has no actionable inputs to prove Bollywood-drug traffickers nexus, says govt

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carried out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations throughout the year.

PTI

The government said on September 15 that no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carries out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs developed on its own or received from other sources.

“During the period of coronavirus lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.
“However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai zonal unit on August 28, 2020. Till date, in this case 10 persons have been arrested. Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation,” he said.

Reddy was replying to a question on whether the government has conducted a detailed inquiry into the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during the COVID-19 lockdown.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:14 pm

tags #Bollywood #drug trafficking #Indian film industry #Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.