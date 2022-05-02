Naukri.com founder's first 'naukri' was at this ad company

"The salary was low but I survived," Sanjeev Bikhchandani said, adding that the learning was great and he built long-lasting relationships at the company.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Naukri.com, on Monday shared on social media the offer letter of his first job.



"My first job" Bikhchandani tweeted with photos of the letter from the Mumbai office of advertisement and marketing company Lowe Lintas. Dated June 26, 1984, it offered him the role of executive trainee at the stipend of Rs 1,000 per month.

The role also offered him Rs 500 per month during his first year of training and Rs 800 per month during the second year as City Compensatory Allowance.

"The salary was low but I survived," Bikhchandani said, adding that the learning was great and he built long-lasting relationships at the company.



On being asked if he reported to the "father of Indian advertising" Alyque Padamsee, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said, "He was the CEO. That would make him seven rungs above me on the ladder. I joined as a trainee."



Elaborating further on his early career, the Naukri.com founder said that three years later, he quit the company to join a business school.

"I would like to resign from the services of Lintas India Ltd since I wish to continue my studies," Bikhchandani had written in his resignation letter. Six months later, it was accepted.



The unnaturally long notice period did not go unnoticed by Twitter users. On being asked about it, the Naukri.com founder said, "Good catch. I had not taken a single days leave in my three years at Lintas. So I had a lot of leave accumulated. If I encashed my leave I only got my basic pay which was Rs 1,000. My total salary at that time was Rs 2,800"

Sanjeev Bikhchandani also shared the details of a deal he made with his manager who wanted him to work during the entire notice period even though he had pending leaves.

"My manager wanted me to work till the last day. So I did a deal with him. I would work till the last day so long as I don’t encash my leave at the end. I would technically be on the rolls of Lintas but on leave and getting my full salary for the first couple of months at IIMA," he tweeted.





