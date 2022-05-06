Mother’s Day 2022: These ads will make you want to call your mom right away

(Representative Illustration)

Mother's Day is just around the corner and this is the time most brands go all out with their Mother's Day Campaign. This year's campaigns have been quite thoughtful, encouraging conversations on motherhood and breaking age-old stereotypes.

Here's our selection of the some of the best campaigns this year:

Tanishq Jewellery: A Bootcamp in Leadership

Tanishq Jewellery's mother's day campaign is titled 'The Interview' and it's about a young woman named Radhika who has come in for an interview where she describes a 14-month stint at 'Life Boot Camp' as mentioned on her resume.

As the ad progresses she seamlessly explains her duties and responsibilities as a leader at 'Life Boot Camp' and at the end, we understand what she was talking about the whole time was actually her experience as a new mother on her maternity leave.

The two-minute slice of life film attempts to break stereotypes around maternity break and showcases an apt description of 'life's boot camp through the experiences of a new mother. It leaves us with the thought of 'celebrating the leader, in every mother'. As of May 6, the film on Youtube has more than three lakh views.

Mylo : Chief Everything Officer

While Tanshiq's Mother's Day ad celebrated a women's maternity break, Mylo- an online platform for expecting and new mothers- talks about the mammoth task that motherhood is! Through the short 2 mins 40 secs film, the brand highlights that motherhood is a full-time job that deserves to be recognised and appreciated.

By showing a conversation between a couple who have recently become parents, the campaign addresses the ill-informed opinions about a mother’s role and values her effort and dedication to raising a family. The film ends with the husband declaring her the 'CEO of their life- Chief Everything Officer'.

The campaign went live on May 4 and as of May 6, it has more than 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Prega News: #SheisImperfectlyPerfect

Through Mylo's Mother's Day campaign we saw every bit of responsibility that a new mother takes up and Prega News with their mother's day ad tells us that expecting them to do everything perfectly is not acceptable.

The pregnancy detection kit brand, through their 3 minutes 30 secs ad film, very effortlessly disbands the notion that mothers have to always be perfect and that they are naturally gifted multitaskers, leaving them with no room for error.

The campaign spreads the message to embrace the imperfection of a mother who is always on her toes to taking care of her child.

The video depicts a working mother who forgot to order baby food for her child and feels guilty about it. According to statistics shown in the ad, 81 per cent of mothers feel guilty at some point in their lives and 21 per cent feel this way most of the time. The ad went live on April 27 and as of today has more than 18 lakh views on Youtube.

Licious: Khaane Ke Bahane

While all the above brands had very thoughtful messaging behind their mother's day campaign, Direct to Consumer brand Licious' ad is a wholesome take on a mother and child's bonding. The ad targeted toward youngsters encourages them to take out some time and interact with their mothers by using food as an excuse.

The ad narrates the story of a long-distance mother-daughter relationship, where the daughter while taking tips from her mother to cook chicken curry, gives updates on her personal life and they both have a nice feel-good, light-hearted catchup session. The ad went live on May 4 and as of now has more than 25K views.





