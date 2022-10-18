English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Monday is the 'Worst day of the week'. Even Guinness World Records agrees

    As the first day of the week, Monday has a reputation of being the least favourite day.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 18, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    The tweet put out by the Guinness World Records on Monday.

    The tweet put out by the Guinness World Records on Monday.


    The Guinness World Records has finally acknowledged something the people across the world have known for years -- Monday is the worst day of the week.

    Making the announcement on Monday, it tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week. And one of the best social media reactions to it was, "Took you long enough."

    As the first day of the week, Monday has a reputation of being the least favourite day. In fact, mutual dislike for it has even resulted in the coinage of "Monday blues" of which "Monday morning blues" hurt the most as it means that most people would have to switch on their "back to work" modes on and wait for five days for the weekend revelry and relaxation to kick in.

    And understandably, Guinness World Records's announcement did not seem to take anyone by surprise.

    Close

    Related stories




    What do you think of this Guinness World Record? Let us know in the comments below.

    Read more: At 100, world’s oldest doctor still works 9 hours a day: ‘When you love what you do…’
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Guinness #Guinness World Records #Monday
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 03:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.