Monday is the 'Worst day of the week'. Even Guinness World Records agrees

The tweet put out by the Guinness World Records on Monday.

The Guinness World Records has finally acknowledged something the people across the world have known for years -- Monday is the worst day of the week.



took you long enough

— Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

Making the announcement on Monday, it tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week. And one of the best social media reactions to it was, "Took you long enough."

As the first day of the week, Monday has a reputation of being the least favourite day. In fact, mutual dislike for it has even resulted in the coinage of "Monday blues" of which "Monday morning blues" hurt the most as it means that most people would have to switch on their "back to work" modes on and wait for five days for the weekend revelry and relaxation to kick in.

And understandably, Guinness World Records's announcement did not seem to take anyone by surprise.



Okay so, Monday has been given the worst day of the week by the Guinness World Records. Very much deserving and Not surprised too — Loi no li (@loinoliach) October 17, 2022





Monday officially recognized as the worst day of the week by Guinness book of world records.But it has been the worst from All eternity.

— Mosoti (@Philsmosoti) October 17, 2022



* when you see that Guinness World Records has now officially declared #Monday as 'worst day of the week'... * pic.twitter.com/9E9R2HY0yr — veee (@sonder_being) October 18, 2022





monday will never not be a cursed day thank you guinness world records https://t.co/DX2XsLF33u

— (@dalpangiclub) October 17, 2022

What do you think of this Guinness World Record? Let us know in the comments below.