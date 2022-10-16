At 100, world’s oldest doctor still works 9 hours a day: ‘When you love what you do…’

Dr Howard Tucker. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Age and illness are no deterrents for a doctor in the US, who, even at 100, continues to see patients nine hours every day. Dr Howard Tucker, a neurologist from Ohio, says he loves what he does and has no plans to retire.

Tucker continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, not stopping even when he himself contracted the infection in July this year, said the Guinness World Records, who recognised him as the world's oldest doctor in 2021.

He has had a career spanning 75 years, which includes service during the Second World War and Korean War.

"I take the same approach to each day as I did back in 1947 when I was just starting out," he told Guinness. "I continue to learn a lot each day from my colleagues and even my residents that I teach."

He said that for him, the challenge of handling cases and training neurologists of the future never gets old.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Asked how he managed to work full-time at 100, Tucker said it was genetics, good nutrition and controlling alcohol consumption.

Being happy also seems to have helped Tucker. He said his family is main source of joy, adding his work also brings him fulfilment and purpose.

And also, nurturing feelings of kindness. The doctor said he harboured no ill will for anyone.

Does Tucker plan to retire? "Gosh, no!" he told Guinness. "I believe retirement is the enemy of longevity. Even in my younger years, I never once contemplated retirement."

And when you can still do what you love, why would you want to retire, he added.