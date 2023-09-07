Michael Schumacher's close friend gives health update of Formula One legend: 'Case without hope'

OTT platform Netflix released a documentary in 2021 titled, "Schumacher" in which the Formula One legend's wife Corinna spoke about missing her husband's presence in her life.

December 29, 2013 remains a tragic date for Formula One supporters and the sporting fraternity, in general, as it was on this day that motorsport legend and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was involved in a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps.

The accident led to Schumacher going into a medically induced coma and also undergoing several surgeries to treat the injuries. His family has also chosen to keep updates about his recovery private.

However, recently a Formula One journalist and a close friend of Schumacher Roger Benoit said that the 54-year-old's case was one "without hope".

"No. There is only one answer to this question and that is what his son Mick gave in one of his rare interviews in 2022 - "I would give anything to talk to Dad". Benoit told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3,500 days. A case without hope," he added.

OTT platform Netflix released a documentary in 2021 titled, "Schumacher" in which the Formula One legend's wife Corinna spoke about missing her husband's presence in her life.

"Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable," she said in the documentary.

Despite Schumacher's present condition, his Formula One legacy was carried forward by his son Mick who drove for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is presently a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren.