Meet Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023

Shweta Sharda was born in Chandigarh. (Image: Shweta Sharda/Instagram)

Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 at the Miss Diva finale held in Mumbai on Sunday. The diva was crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai and had tears in her eyes during the glorious moment.

Sharda will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador this November. At the grand finale, the 22-year-old diva wore a shimmery thigh-slit gown from the shelves of designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.

So, who is Shweta Sharda? Read on further to find out more about her.

Sharda was born in Chandigarh and relocated to Mumbai at 16. According to Femina Beauty Pageants, she had to struggle in her early years in the city.

She named her mother when she was questioned about the “most influential person in her life” during the finale. She has been raised by her mother.

According to Femina, Shweta finished her education under the CBSE board and is pursuing her graduation through the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Sharda has participated in a number of dance reality shows, such as Dance+, Dance Deewane, and Dance India Dance. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer.

The diva also talked about her “proudest life accomplishment” on the pageant page and wrote, “When I got a chance to work and teach my dancing to India’s most loveable actors I have seen on television or the big screen, like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and Vaibhavi Merchant, the evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit!”

Sharda has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram and also featured opposite actor Shantanu Maheshwari in a music video for a song called “Mast Aankhein” sung by Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Sonal Kukreja was crowned the Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka was the runner-up of Miss Diva Universe 2023.