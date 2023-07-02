Woman orders jewellery on Meesho, gets empty cream box instead. Video

The woman, identified as Aishwarya Khajuria, took to Instagram to share a video of the incident and stated in the caption that she felt ashamed to return the box back. (Photo credit: instagram.com/aishwarya_khajuria)

A woman recently ordered a butterfly black bracelet on online platform Meesho, but instead received an empty cream box. The woman, identified as Aishwarya Khajuria, took to Instagram to share a video of the incident and stated in the caption that she felt ashamed to return the box back.

"Ok Meesho I see you. I got a Parcel. PS: Mujhe sharam arahi hai return karne me, delivery wale bhaiya sochenge ye kya hai (I feel ashamed to return the box, the delivery man will be left wondering)," she captioned the video.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that in the past she had received old sarees and other clothes. She also said in the video that the box was that of used "Ponds" cream and wondered if the person who kept the box for delivery used the cream before sending it to her.

The video generated several responses, many of whom were left in splits about the woman receiving the wrong product.

"Bro I was laughing so much and continuously watching it again and again. Idk why I find your explanation and expressions really funny," one user wrote.

"Now this box will be useful to keep ‘jeera’ in the kitchen," another user added.

"Empty dabba? I let out the loudest gasp," a third user wrote.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the woman has received the wrong product. Earlier she had received a tummy tucker instead of hair clips that she had ordered.

