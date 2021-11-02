McDonald's drops McRib NFTs, says "almost as saucy"

The limited-edition McRib NFTs will be given to 10 people who are selected, McDonald's said.

McDonald's is the latest big brand to enter the hugely popular NFT, or non-fungible token, space. The fast-food chain on Monday announced the launch of its limited edition NFT to mark the 40th anniversary of its McRib sandwich.

Ten NFTs aka digital versions of the McRib sandwich, a popular item on the menu, have been launched in the United States. A clip of the digital asset, tweeted by McDonald's, has collected over a million views (and counting).

"Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we’re giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning Nov. 1," McDonald's said in a statement.



i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT

no purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021

Those who want to participate in the contest will have to follow McDonald's on Twitter and retweet the sweepstakes invitation tweet between November 1 and 7, McDonald's said.

Ten people who will receive the NFTs will be selected by Novem​ber 12.

NFT is a digital object - a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video - with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. This authentication by a network of computers is considered inviolable.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon. In India, superstar Salman Khan recently announced the launch of his NFTs on marketplace BollyCoin.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection of artwork went live on Monday. The 79-year-old's collection includes a recording of his father’s iconic poem “Madhushala”, in Bachchan’s baritone, vintage, hand-painted rare film posters signed by the actor and also digitised signed posters, among others. Buyers can also own videos of Amitabh Bachchan signing original poster of his iconic movies such as “Sholay”, “Deewar”, “Silsila" and “Kabhie Kabhie”.