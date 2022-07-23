English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mark Cuban says this promising Shark Tank pitch turned out to be his worst investment

    Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban reflects on his "biggest beating" on the show.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban was on 'Shark Tank' for over 10 years.

    Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban was on 'Shark Tank' for over 10 years.

    Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has revealed the worst investment he made on business reality TV show Shark Tank.

    Mark Cuban spent over 10 years as one of the "sharks" on the show, assessing pitches made by aspiring entrepreneurs. He invested $20 million in 85 startups, according to CNBC, and sustained losses across those deals. But there is one investment that he particularly regrets.

    Back in 2013, an entrepreneur named Charles Michael Yim had brought a smartphone breathalyser to Shark Tank. He claimed that the device could provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol content, and the readings could be sent to smartphones.

    When connected to a phone, it would give users the option of calling cabs with just a touch button.

    The pitch had impressed all the judges, and they agreed to jointly invest in it.

    Close

    Related stories

    But four years later, Yim was accused of misleading customers about how  accurate his breath analyser was. His company, Breathometer, was ordered to refund everyone who bought their device, CNBC reported.

    During a recent interview on the Full Send podcast, Cuban described investing in Yim's business as his "biggest beating".

    Cuban accused Yim of blowing the company's money on trips.

    "It was a great product,” Cuban said. “But, the guy, I would look at his Instagram and he would be in Bora Bora ... Two weeks later, he’d been in Vegas partying, and then he’d be on Necker Island with Richard Branson.”

    “I would text him, 'what the are you doing? You’re supposed to be working,’” he added.

    In his defence, Yim said he was networking for his business. He told CNBC at that Cuban's comments were "completely off base".
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #Mark Cuban #Shark tank
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 03:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.