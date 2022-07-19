Marburg virus: What we know about the deadly disease in 10 points

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact, WHO stated. (Representative image)

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus were identified in Ghana on Sunday. It was the first time the Ebola-like disease has been found in the West African nation, health authorities said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been working with Ghana authorities to contain this communicable disease.

Here's what we know about Marburg virus so far.

1.) Marburg is an infectious haemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola.

2.) The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

3.) The signs and symptoms of Marburg Virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients also experience internal and external bleeding within seven days.

4.) No treatment or vaccine exists for Marburg, which is almost as deadly as Ebola. But, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival, the WHO stated.

5.) A range of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies, as well as candidate vaccines with phase 1 data are being evaluated, the WHO added.

6.) Case fatality rates--which is the proportion of people diagnosed with the Marburg virus, who end up dying of it--have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and the quality of case management.

7.) Previous outbreaks and sporadic cases of Marburg in Africa have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda, according to the WHO.

8.) The two patients in Ghana who were diagnosed with the disease succumbed to it. They showed symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

9.) One case was a 26-year-old man who checked into a hospital on 26 June 2022 and died on 27 June. The second case was a 51 -year-old man who reported to the hospital on 28 June and died on the same day.

10.) Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said, “Health authorities have responded swiftly, getting a head start preparing for a possible outbreak. This is good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand. WHO is on the ground supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak is declared, we are marshalling more resources for the response.