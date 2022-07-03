English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man visits startups in Zomato uniform to deliver 'resume' in food boxes. Twitter is divided

    Aman Khandelwal pretending to be a Zomato delivery executive and the subsequent access to startups has raised a few eyebrows regarding security concerns.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 03, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    zomato

    zomato


    A Twitter user recently shared an innovative way to get an employer's attention. He dressed up as a Zomato delivery executive and delivered his resume in a box of pastry to startups in Bengaluru.

    In a photo of the food box shared by the user , was a message: "Most of the resumes end up in trash. But mine in your belly."

    — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

    Khandelwal is looking for a role as a management trainee, but him pretending to be a Zomato delivery executive and the subsequent access to startups has raised a few eyebrows regarding security concerns.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Is it just me who finds this absolutely cringe and crazy? Is it that easy to masquerade as a delivery boy from Zomato/Swiggy? Imagine the safety implications here," commented Soumya (@soumyadesign).

    "Point is not that he went to start ups and there is no security there.Lack of security is not a valid reason for anyone to abuse. The fact that this could be replicated and violated an inherent sense of privacy and safety is the point."

    While Zomato has not commented on the incident yet, an old tweet by delivery company Dunzo revealed that Khandelwal had tried out this application process with others as well.

    Other Twitter users, however, pointed out that the application process isn't an original one.

    "This is a exact template of a guy who delivered resume with donuts in US. Should have delivered biriyani," tweeted another user Roshan (@roshanonline).

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Bengaluru #startups #Swiggy #Zomato
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 01:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.