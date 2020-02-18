App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man steals Telangana state transport bus after failing to find a ride

A case has been registered at the Vikarabad Police Station and police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IMAGE SOURCE: ANI
IMAGE SOURCE: ANI

A man reportedly stole a Telangana state transport bus after being unable to find a ride to his destination. The incident took place around 9.00 pm on February 16 at Tandoor bus stop in Vikarabad district of Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

The man, a worker at the bus station, drove the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he could not find a ride for himself. He then left the bus and fled upon reaching the destination.

A case has been registered at the Vikarabad Police Station and investigation is currently underway. Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 11:33 am

tags #bus #Current Affairs #state transport #Telangana #trends

