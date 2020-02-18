Man steals Telangana state transport bus after failing to find a ride

A man reportedly stole a Telangana state transport bus after being unable to find a ride to his destination. The incident took place around 9.00 pm on February 16 at Tandoor bus stop in Vikarabad district of Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

The man, a worker at the bus station, drove the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he could not find a ride for himself. He then left the bus and fled upon reaching the destination.

A case has been registered at the Vikarabad Police Station and investigation is currently underway. Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.