Man gets ‘Elon Musk’ tattooed on forehead to catch billionaire’s attention

Rodrigo America got a tattoo saying Elon Musk on his forehead (Image: rodrigoamericaoficial/Instagram)

A Brazilian influencer has pulled off a bizarre stunt in a bid to catch the attention of Elon Musk. Rodrigo America got the billionaire entrepreneur’s name tattooed on his forehead, right next to a tattoo of a rocket.

According to The Metro, the Brazilian influencer counts Musk among his idols and hopes to be included in the SpaceX Mars voyage of 2024. Getting “ Elon Musk ” inked in large letters on his forehead was America’s way of volunteering for the trip to the Red Planet.

Rodrigo America hailed Musk as an inspiration while speaking to local news channels after getting the forehead tattoo – one of the many tattoos he sports.

“What he’s doing, what he’s going to do, taking human beings to Mars, his name will go down in history. He is an inspiration to me,” America told local news outlets.

In 2020, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX went down in history as the first private company to launch people into orbit.

More recently, though, Musk has been news for his $44 billion Twitter deal. After taking control of the social media giant, Musk has made sweeping changes that attracted criticism from detractors. One of his first steps as the owner of Twitter was dissolving top leadership, followed by mass layoffs that reduced the workforce almost by half, an end to remote work and several employee perks, and a warning that remaining staff would have to put in intense work and longer hours.