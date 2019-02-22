Luxury yachts to expensive cars, Saudi Crown Prince’s lavish ways make heads turn

Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is known for more than his prowess as a leader; he leads an enviably luxurious life. Often referred to as MBS, he has grabbed eyeballs more than once for his lavish lifestyle, top-notch wheels, fancy yacht, and unsurmountable wealth.

Hailing from the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia, Al Saud, the 35-year-old holds a law degree from King Saud University and veered into a life of diplomacy as a special advisor to his father in 2009. Then, four years ago, he became the Defence Minister and was elevated to the post of Deputy Crown Prince. In 2017, he was made the new Crown Prince.

A LatestLy report states that the net worth of the royal family is around at $2.3 trillion. The report also mentioned that MBS has an estimated personal wealth of $12.5 billion.

The Crown Prince, who claims to not have so much of a penchant for them hot wheels, owns a fleet of the best luxurious cars, including a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, one Bugatti, and several BMWs and land cruisers.

Blessed with abundance and born into opulence, he has two yachts meant strictly for leisure. He bought the first one, named Pigasus VIII, back in 2008. The vessel is complete with a helicopter pad, a golf driving range, cinema hall, dance floor, barbeque, and bars.

He got the second yacht in 2015, for a whopping $689 million. This one has seven decks, two helipads, coupled with a saltwater pool. Reportedly, one of world’s most affluent — Bill Gates — once rented it for a week for $9 million.