Lufthansa IT outage causes global flight disruptions. Passengers share videos

Lufthansa airlines suffered a global outage leading to flight delays and cancellations. (File Photo via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Lufthansa airlines’ flights were delayed and cancelled following a massive IT outage at the company leaving thousands of passengers scrambling at airports worldwide.

The delays and cancellations happened in all parts of the world and thousands of passengers suffered inconveniences – many complained on Twitter.

“Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers,” Lufthansa News tweeted acknowledging the global problem.

"There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters.

Passengers tweeted about absolute chaos at airports and said that Lufthansa were boarding passengers using pen and paper; they were unable to digitally process passengers' luggage as well.



Impatient passengers were seen standing in long queues and crowds at the airports, waiting to be checked in. The error also led to a drop (1.2 per cent) in Lufthansa share prices.