PM Modi in US | Patel Winery owner: Being handpicked to serve wine at a state dinner was a once-in-a-lifetime moment

US First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Joe Biden at the White House state dinner on June 22, 2024. (Image: Bloomberg)

Raj M. Patel, owner of Patel Winery in California’s Napa Valley, is in the middle of a media buzz right now – his 2019 Red Blend (with 14.9 percent alcohol content) was one of three wines selected by the White House for the state dinner that the Bidens hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2024. The other two wines were Stone Tower Chardonnay ‘Kristi’ 2021 and Domain Carneros brut rosé.

“In its 247-year history, the White House has hosted barely 300 state dinners, out of which wine was probably served in only 250 dinners. And to be handpicked for a state dinner hosted by the US President for the Indian Prime Minister is such an honour, a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Patel gushed over a long-distance midnight call from California. His 2019 Red Blend that was served in the White House is an opaque ruby colour, with aromas of black cherry, cedar, and crushed cocoa nibs - “its finish lasting for minutes on end, revealing layers of minerality, savoury crushed herbs, and elegant dried red florals”, Patel said.

Raj M Patel, Patel Winery's 2019 Red Blend; and French oak barrels. (All Photos Courtesy of Patel Winery)

How it began

“It began with a call from the White House’s wine consultants, and we sent in samples of our red wines. And the 2019 Red Blend, a Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend, was selected for the plant-based menu curated by California-based chef Nancy Curtis and White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford,” added Patel who did not reveal the entire selection process because the White House keeps it confidential.

“We produce wine for the finer palate," Patel said. Patel Winery was started in Napa Valley in 2007, and its winemaker Julien Fayard "is one of Napa Valley’s most respected winemakers producing California varietals with French finesse", Patel said.

"Perhaps my being Indian – and Gujarati – helped in the process of being included in this state dinner. I think that angle played a part,” Patel candidly admitted.

Hailing from Gujarat, Raj M. Patel moved to California in 1972. While studying at University of California Davis, his tryst with wine began during a brief stint as a lab intern for Robert Mondavi Winery. That was 20 years ago.

“Under expert tutelage, I learned how to make superior-quality wines and I have been a passionate student ever since. I was fortunate to have met Robert Mondovi while working at the winery. His enthusiasm and love of wine have become a permanent part of me; I am just as passionate about wine as I was 20 years ago and always will be. Patel Winery brings me one step closer to my goal of producing Bordeaux-style red wine,” said Patel.

Elaborating upon his style of wine making, Patel added that his winery utilizes neo-classic winemaking techniques.

Arriving in small, hand-picked lugs from the vineyards, the clusters are hand-sorted, de-stemmed and hand-sorted again. A two-day cold soak is followed by primary fermentation in small, open-top stainless-steel tanks. Following an extended maceration, the fruit is gently pressed and the wine moved to barrel for secondary fermentation. The wine is aged for 22 months in rare 60 percent new French artisan oak barrels with minimal racking.

“Our goal is to capture the uniqueness of the growing site for each vineyard and sub-appellation, giving each wine its personality; it is our goal to encourage that uniqueness. This approach to winemaking is pure and unadulterated; therefore, the wines will typically be very dark in colour, complex and aromatic; most of the characteristics that determine a wine’s 'style'. We age our wine in 100 percent new French oak barrels and one year in a bottle before release.”

Located in Napa Valley that is home to more than 400 wineries and 90 urban tasting rooms in its 30-mile span, Patel Winery sources grapes from five vineyards and produces 1,000 cases a year.

Patel is part of a group of vintners represented at Vintner’s Collective, the city of Napa’s oldest collective tasting room. Vintner’s Collective showcases wines from a select group of mostly Napa Valley-based producers – most of whom do not have their own tasting rooms but share tasting room space that is located in a beautifully remodelled 1875 Italianate former saloon and brothel in downtown Napa.

Patel Winery offers tastings by appointment at winemaker Julien Fayard's state-of-the-art winemaking facility, located in an urban setting just south of downtown Napa. The winery also offers virtual tasting. You can order one of their virtual tasting kits, receive our tasting menu and notes, and schedule a private virtual tasting with Raj Patel.

(All Photos Courtesy of Patel Winery)